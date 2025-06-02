$42.5 Million Sale Of OLF-8 On The BOCC Agenda For Thursday

The Escambia County Commissioner is set to consider an agenda item on this Thursday to sell OLF-8 for $42.5 million to to Tri-W Development and Chad C. Henderson Enterprises of Pensacola II.

The agreement under consideration is being presented by County Attorney Alison Rogers. The $42.5 million will be for the entire 540.89 acores of the property on Nine Mile Road.

Under the agreement, the OLF-8 Master Plan (DPZ Design Code), as it may be amended, will be included as a restrictive covenant on the deed.

The final DPZ master plan approved in July 2021 is a combination of commerce, residential and amenities. It allocates 271 acres to commerce and industrial; 61 acres to residential including duplexes, townhomes and multifamily; 47 acres to a mixed-use center such as residential over retail and office over retail; and 45 acres to trails and public amenities such as a post office, school, day care and community garden.

“The purpose of this Declaration is to protect the value and desirability of the Property as a unified project, and ensure, insofar as is practicable, the proper development and use of the Property in accordance with the Master Plan, and to provide restrictions, covenants and conditions, as more particularly set forth in the Master Plan. This Declaration is intended to protect owners, lessees and sub-lessees from undesirable development and use of the Property and for the benefit of the local community and economy. This Declaration shall be liberally construed to effectuate its purpose,” the agreement states.

In January 2019, Escambia County acquired OLF-8 in a land swap with the U.S. Navy for property in Santa Rosa County. The county hired DPZ CoDesign to develop the best plan for OLF-8, and the firm presented four plans ranging from a commerce park based concept to designs with a mix of commerce, residential and green space on the 500 plus acre site along Nine Mile Road in Beulah.

The OLF-8 sale will be considered during the Board of County Commissioners meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge