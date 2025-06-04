4-H’s Jereme Johnson Is Escambia County’s Employee Of The Month

Jereme Johnson, 4-H Program Assistant with UF/IFAS Escambia Extension Services, was recognized by the county commission as the June 2025 Escambia County Employee of the Month.

Johnson began his career with Escambia County in 2017, where he joined Extension services as the 4-H Program Assistant after working as a staff member at Florida 4-H camps Cherry Lake and Timpoochee. Over the last eight years, Johnson has successfully increased club involvement, expanded opportunities for youths, and developed significant impacts in the lives of the youth he works with. He has established eight new 4-H clubs throughout the county, secured over $72,000 in grant funding for the 4-H program, and developed successful day camps and after-school programs. He is recognized by his peers as a leader in Escambia County 4-H and has earned a reputation for his unending enthusiasm and commitment to 4-H.

When he was hired in 2017, Johnson was tasked with reestablishing and providing leadership for a large military 4-H club contingency, along with increasing the reach of the Escambia County 4-H program in county schools and community centers. He faced the challenges of gaining military 4-H volunteer and community trust, modifying longstanding traditions for better results, and working with youth center staff to plan and execute programs throughout the school year and summer. Johnson got right to work, collaborating with teachers and community center directors to establish 4-H programming throughout the county. He became a 4-H ambassador to Escambia County 4-H military clubs, local schools, and community centers, introducing the program to hundreds of youths who may not have heard of 4-H.

“I’m extremely proud of Jereme for his selection and we’re excited to recognize him as the Employee of the Month,” Extension Services Director Nick Simmons said. “Jereme is highly valuable to UF/IFAS Extension and Escambia County. His passion for youth development is evident in his work as the 4-H Program Assistant, where he shows commitment each day to improving the lives of youth in his community. He works tirelessly each day to make Escambia County’s 4-H program the best it can be, going above and beyond to help those around him.”

Outside of work, Johnson is active in his community, serving as a volunteer club leader for two 4-H clubs. He also volunteers with the Sea Turtle Baby Shower Program and Waterfront Mission food distribution.

“I have loved working with the 4-H Program and Extension Services for the past eight years,” Johnson said. “I have gotten to see growth in not only the program but myself. Working with youth has always been my passion and through this program I am truly able to make the best better.”