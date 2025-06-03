Want To Play Molino Photo Bingo? Take These Photos, Join Library Group On Monday

June 20, 2025

Want to play Molino Photo Bingo?

The Molino Library Photography Club will meet at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 23 at the library.

Attendees are taking part in Molino Photo Bingo to learn and improve their skills. The bingo card is pictured above (click to enlarge) or click here for a pdfIt is not necessary to participate in the bingo to attend the meeting.

Club members learn about photography, whether using a simple a simple camera, a more professional DSLR, or a phone. The meeting is open to anyone, whether a beginner or pro.

Comments





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 