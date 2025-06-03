Jorey Diamond Back As Jay Baseball Head Coach

June 24, 2025

Longtime Jay High School Coach Jorey Diamond is returning as head baseball coach, marking his third time leading the Royals baseball program.

Diamond will continue to serve as the head coach of the varsity girls’ basketball team.

“We’re excited to have Coach Diamond back at the hehn of our baseball team,” said Jay High Principal Benjie West. “His leadership on and off the field is invaluable, and we’re confident he’ ll continue to build on our proud legacy.”

Diamond’s last stint as head baseball coach was 2019 with time as an assistance since.

Last season, Jay baseball went 17-13 with a loss to Holmes County in the Rural finals, losing both games in the best-of-three series.

Diamond replaces Duane Raley who left after last season. His son, Justin Raley headed across the Escambia River to take the head coaching job at Northview High School.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 