Jorey Diamond Back As Jay Baseball Head Coach

Longtime Jay High School Coach Jorey Diamond is returning as head baseball coach, marking his third time leading the Royals baseball program.

Diamond will continue to serve as the head coach of the varsity girls’ basketball team.

“We’re excited to have Coach Diamond back at the hehn of our baseball team,” said Jay High Principal Benjie West. “His leadership on and off the field is invaluable, and we’re confident he’ ll continue to build on our proud legacy.”

Diamond’s last stint as head baseball coach was 2019 with time as an assistance since.

Last season, Jay baseball went 17-13 with a loss to Holmes County in the Rural finals, losing both games in the best-of-three series.

Diamond replaces Duane Raley who left after last season. His son, Justin Raley headed across the Escambia River to take the head coaching job at Northview High School.