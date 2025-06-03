Escambia School Board Approves New Administrators At Ernest Ward, Jim Allen, McArthur And Others

June 18, 2025

Tuesday night, the Escambia County School Board approved several new administrators for the next school year.

They are:

  • Brianna Cooks – Curriculum Coordinator at Jim Allen Elementary to Assistant Principal at Jim Allen Elementary
  • Stephanie Gilmore – Assistant Principal at Jim Allen Elementary to Principal at McArthur Elementary
  • Rodney Drish – Out of District to Assistant Principal at Ernest Ward Middle
  • La Tris Garner – Curriculum Coordinator at Navy Point Elementary to Assistant Principal at West Pensacola Elementary
  • Joshua Jackson – Assistant Principal at Bailey Middle to Principal at Ferry Pass Middle
  • Holly Shumpert – Curriculum Resource teacher Title I to I.B. Coordinator at Pensacola High School
  • Emily Watford – School Transformation Specialist to Assistant Principal at O.J. Semmes Elementary

“This opportunity is a blessing that I will not take likely,” Cooks said of her new role as Jim Allen assistant principal.

“Go Eagles! I am excited to work with the staff,” Drish said of Ernest Ward. “I believe we are going to take that school to great heights.” Drish is coming from Pike County Elementary School in Brundidge, Alabama (near Troy) where has been for the past seven years, the last three as principal.

“Thank you for the incredible opportunity to lead McArthur Elementary School,” Gilmore said. “I look forward to working as a united school community to create an environment where every student can thrive.”

The appointments are effective July 1.

Pictured top: Rodney Drish, new assistant principal at Ernest Ward Middle School. Pictured below: Brianna Cooks, new assistant principal at Jim Allen Elementary School. Pictured second below: Stephanie Gilmore, new principal at McArthur Elementary School. The news administrators addressed, and were welcomed by, the Escambia County School Board Tuesday night. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 