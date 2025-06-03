Escambia School Board Approves New Administrators At Ernest Ward, Jim Allen, McArthur And Others

Tuesday night, the Escambia County School Board approved several new administrators for the next school year.

They are:

Brianna Cooks – Curriculum Coordinator at Jim Allen Elementary to Assistant Principal at Jim Allen Elementary

Stephanie Gilmore – Assistant Principal at Jim Allen Elementary to Principal at McArthur Elementary

Rodney Drish – Out of District to Assistant Principal at Ernest Ward Middle

La Tris Garner – Curriculum Coordinator at Navy Point Elementary to Assistant Principal at West Pensacola Elementary

Joshua Jackson – Assistant Principal at Bailey Middle to Principal at Ferry Pass Middle

Holly Shumpert – Curriculum Resource teacher Title I to I.B. Coordinator at Pensacola High School

Emily Watford – School Transformation Specialist to Assistant Principal at O.J. Semmes Elementary

“This opportunity is a blessing that I will not take likely,” Cooks said of her new role as Jim Allen assistant principal.

“Go Eagles! I am excited to work with the staff,” Drish said of Ernest Ward. “I believe we are going to take that school to great heights.” Drish is coming from Pike County Elementary School in Brundidge, Alabama (near Troy) where has been for the past seven years, the last three as principal.

“Thank you for the incredible opportunity to lead McArthur Elementary School,” Gilmore said. “I look forward to working as a united school community to create an environment where every student can thrive.”

The appointments are effective July 1.

Pictured top: Rodney Drish, new assistant principal at Ernest Ward Middle School. Pictured below: Brianna Cooks, new assistant principal at Jim Allen Elementary School. Pictured second below: Stephanie Gilmore, new principal at McArthur Elementary School. The news administrators addressed, and were welcomed by, the Escambia County School Board Tuesday night. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.