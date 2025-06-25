FHP Charges Escambia Woman With DUI Manslaughter For Crash That Killed An Unrestrained Infant

The Florida Highway Patrol has charged 23-year-old Mi’Chaela Aaliyah Thomas of Pensacola with an at-fault DUI crash that claimed the life of an unrestrained infant in her vehicle.

FHP, with support from the U.S. Marshals, located and arrested Thomas on an active warrant stemming from a crash that occurred on April 23 in Escambia County. FHP stated Thomas was the at-fault driver in a fatal crash that involved the death of a 2-month-old child who was not restrained in the vehicle.

FHP said a 21-year old woman was backing out of a driveway as Thomas was traveling on Jackson Street with an unrestrained two-month-old girl. Thomas was intoxicated when she hit the other vehicle, troopers said.

Thomas was charged with DUI manslaughter, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.