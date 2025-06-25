Cantonment Man Sentenced To 25 Years For 2023 Bowling Alley Shooting

A Cantonment man has been sentenced to 25 years on prison for a 2023 shooting outside a bowling alley.

Nicholas Vallia, 21, was found guilty by a jury of attempted second degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Escambia County Judge Amy Brodersen sentenced Vallia on Wednesday to the minimum required 25 years on the attempted murder charge. He will get credit for 36 days served in the county jail. He was also ordered to pay restitution in an amount to be determined to the victim.

During an investigation into a shooting on Nine Mile Road that occurred on September 23, 2023, investigators determined that Vallia, who was 19 years old at the time, shot into a vehicle occupied by three high school teenagers, who had just left the Deluna Lanes Bowling Alley.

Prior to the shooting, the high school students and the Vallia and his friends exchanged insults in the bowling alley parking lot. As the high school students drove away from the bowling alley, Vallia got in his car and followed behind them, according to prosecutors. A short distance later, Vallia then fired his gun into the occupied vehicle. A bullet struck the driver in his left arm and then it traveled through his elbow and through his abdominal region. Vallia fled the scene. The victim was treated for his life-threatening injuries at Sacred Heart Hospital by a trauma team.