Working Together Again: Rep. Salzman, New Century Mayor Discuss Town’s Future

Century Mayor Ben Boutwell, who was sworn into office just last Friday, and Rep. Michelle Salzman held a sit-down meeting over lunch on Wednesday to talk about Century’s future.

In August 2004, Salzman instated a process that ultimately led to the state terminating about $15.6 million in grants with Century during the administration of former mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. At the time, Salzman said she went to the Florida Auditor General to look at everything involving grants to Century and look for any concerns or red flags.

Monday, Salzman and Boutwell sat down to look at where Century is, and where Century is headed.

“I met with the mayor of Century for a productive and encouraging discussion about the town’s progress,” Salzman said. “We reviewed funding allocations from previous years and explored the current development stages of several key projects. It was a positive and forward-looking meeting, centered on our shared vision for the future of Century. We also reflected on the significance of returning to serve in our respective roles and expressed our excitement about continuing to work together to support the community’s growth and success.”

“It was a wonderful visit,” Boutwell said. “We had good talks for the town — the future, future growth, economic development and how the north end of the county is going to grow….Getting Century’s infrastructure prepared for it, and we have started; the wastewater project started this week. It was a great visit, and we look forward to working together again.”

