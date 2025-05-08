Man, 96, Dies Following Crash While Turning Into Pensacola Blvd. Walmart

A 96-year-old Pensacola man has passed away after a crash Wednesday morning on Pensacola Boulevard in front of Walmart.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was southbound on Pensacola Boulevard when he failed to yield the right of way and turned his SUV in front of a car that was headed north. The car struck the passenger side of the elderly man’s SUV.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The 33-year-old female driver of the car was seriously injured in the 8:15 a.m. crash and was transported to a local hospital.

Further details were not released by FHP.

Pictured: A 96-year-old man died after attempting to turn into entrance to Palafox Square and Walmart on Pensacola Boulevard on Wednesday. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.