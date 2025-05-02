Weather Cancellation: Sawmill Day In Century Rescheduled For June

May 2, 2025

The Alger Sullivan Historical Society has canceled the 35th Anniversary Sawmill Festival in Century for Saturday, May 3  due to weather. It has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 7.

Vendor spaces are available for $20. Those interested can contact Christina at (850) 377-6752. Vehicle enthusiasts can register bikes for $15 and classic cars for $25.

The free event will be held in the historic district at the corner of 4th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Pictured: Sawmill Day in 2024. NorthEscambia.comp photos, click to enlarge.

