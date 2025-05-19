Walnut Hill Man Charged In Ohio After Allegedly Killing Puppy With Hammer As Two Kids Listened

May 19, 2025

A Walnut Hill  man is facing multiple charges in Ohio after allegedly killing a puppy using a hammer as two children listened.

Jimmy Robert Wiggins, Jr. was charged with felony endangering children, probations involving animals, felony tampering with evidence, and  misdemeanor obstruction of official business. He remained jail Monday morning, and  Erie County, Ohio, jail records show he also has an outstanding hold from Escambia County, Florida.

Ohio Allegations

Editor’s Note: The following description from Ohio law enforcement may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

The Erie County Sheriff  Office said the incident happened at home in “deplorable” condition with drugs in plain sight. They said Wiggins, 46, was living with a woman, identified as Gretchen Howard, in Milan Township, Ohio, a small community near Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo.

According to Ohio media reports, the local sheriff’s office received a report from a distraught child that Wiggins had killed a puppy with a hammer before fleeing. Two children told arriving deputies that Wiggins had threatened to choke the puppy named “Hank” just before the puppy was allegedly bludgeoned to death. The children reported hearing the puppy scream.

The children told deputies they saw Hank’s body in the a bathroom. Deputies were unable to locate the puppy, but they reportedly found a bloody hammer.

Howard was at home during the incident, and spoke with deputies, but they said her speech was mostly unintelligible.

Deputies found footprints leading from the home to a nearby river, and that’s where they say Wiggins was found, partially submerged and holding onto a tree branch. He was arrested, along with Howard..

Howard remained jailed Monday morning on two counts of endangering children.

The children were taken into custody by local child services, and another puppy in the home was relocated.

Wiggins History In Escambia County

Escambia County court records show Wiggins in due to appear May 27 on a grand theft arrest last February. In the case, direct filed by the State Attorney’s Office, Wiggins is accused of stealing over property valued over $750 from Florida Power & Light. He pleaded not guilty on March 24.

Florida court records show Wiggins was a resident of Perdue Road in Walnut Hill at the time of his last Escambia County arrest on February 28 and had been a resident there for several years.

Images: Erie County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office


