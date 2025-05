Two Ransom Middle Band Students Chosen For State Honor Band

Two Ransom Middle School band students have been selected to perform with the Florida Bandmasters Association 2025 7-Star Honor Band this summer.

Chase Redman and Braylen Barton were selected for the prestigious FBA band this July at SeaWorld in Orlando.

The selection is a recognition of their musical excellence, commitment, and hard work.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.