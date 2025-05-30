Two McDavid Men Charged In Case Of Stolen, Returned, Stolen Again Side-By-Side

A recent theft investigation by the Atmore Police Department has unveiled a series of events more like a comedic caper than a typical crime, involving a stolen side-by-side vehicle that was snatched, returned, and then stolen again within the same night.

The curious case began on May 19, when an Atmore Police Department officer responded to Parker & Sons on Nichols Avenue at Highway 31 regarding a stolen side-by-side. Upon reviewing security footage, the business made a surprising discovery: their side-by-side had been stolen not once, but twice on the night of May 18.

Atmore Police Department investigators, working in conjunction with Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office investigators, soon pieced together the peculiar timeline and recovered the vehicle at a residence in McDavid.

Investigators identified the initial culprit as 27-year-old Cody McNeil from McDavid. According to investigators, McNeil stole the side-by-side just after midnight. In an unexpected twist, he apparently had a change of heart and returned the vehicle about an hour later, according to police.

However, the side-by-side’s brief return to its rightful place was short-lived. Soon after McNeil’s impromptu return, 50-year-old Dennis Comalander, also of McDavid, allegedly stole the very same side-by-side. The vehicle was ultimately recovered at Comalander’s residence, according to police.

The Atmore Police Department obtained warrants for both individuals for theft of property first degree. Cody McNeil was arrested by an Atmore Police officer on May 27 and transported to the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.

Dennis Comalander was apprehended by an Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s deputy on May 28 and booked into the Escambia County (FL) Jail, where he is currently awaiting extradition back to Alabama.