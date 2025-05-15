Two Injured In Crash That Shutdown Highway 29 Wednesday Afternoon

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 29 near Quintette Road.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. and involved a SUV and a sedan.

One of the injured was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital by medical helicopter.

The crash shutdown Highway 29 both northbound and southbound.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released the cause of the crash or any other details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.