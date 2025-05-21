Two Injured In Cantonment Highway 29 Crash

At least two people were injured in a crash on Highway 29 in Cantonment on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. near the entrance to Northgate Plaza and the Grocery Advantage. After the collision, one car then crossed the median and crashed into a utility pole.

The injured were transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries not believed to be serious.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

Photos by Dylan Shipman for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.