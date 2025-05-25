Two Escambia County Ambulances Involved In Three-Vehicle Crash

May 25, 2025

Two Escambia County EMS ambulances were involved in a crash Saturday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the two ambulances were traveling east on Blue Angel Parkway and approached stopped traffic near Longleaf Creek Drive. The first ambulance stopped, as did a Nissan SUV. The second ambulance driver, a 23-year-old male failed to observe the stopped traffic and collided with the SUV. The collision pushed the SUV into the first ambulance. The driver of the SUV, a 51-year-old Escambia County man was transported to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.

The FHP indicated that each ambulance had a passenger, but the report did not indicate if the passengers were EMS staff or patients.

Photos courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

