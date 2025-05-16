Tri-City Children’s Choir To Present Spring Concert Friday Evening

The Tri-City Children’s Choir will present their annual Spring Concert Friday evening.

The choir, under the direction of Holley Driver, is an outreach program of the Pensacola Children’s Choir.

Everyone is invited to the free event at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the First Pentecostal Church at 8451 North Century Boulevard, at the corner of Hilltop Road.

Pictured: The Tri-City Children’s Choir during a practice Thursday afternoon. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.