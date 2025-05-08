The REAL ID Deadline Has Passed. Here Is What You Need To Know.
May 8, 2025
Yesterday, May 7, was the federal enforcement date deadline for Americans to have a REAL ID.
The REAL ID Act became effective nationwide on May 11, 2008. Florida began issuing REAL ID compliant credentials after January 1, 2010. The new credentials have a star in the upper right corner of the card of a Florida driver’s license.
REAL ID implemented as nationwide effort to improve the integrity and security of state-issued driver licenses and ID cards, which in turn was designed to help fight terrorism and reduce identity fraud.
Most Escambia County residents — about 99% — currently a REAL ID, according to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford:
Here are some quick REAL ID facts from Lunsford:
- May 7 is not the last day citizens can obtain a REAL ID.
- May 7 is the federal enforcement date for REAL ID. Starting today, anyone 18 or older will need a federally accepted form of identification to fly within the U.S. or enter certain federal facilities. Acceptable forms of ID include a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid and unexpired passport or passport card, an active military ID, or other approved identification.
- If you do not plan to fly in May or anytime soon, there is still plenty of time to get a REAL ID at your local tax collector’s office. Currently, nearly 99% of Escambia County residents are already REAL ID compliant.
- REAL ID is not a new requirement—Florida has been issuing REAL ID compliant cards since 2010. Although the law was passed by Congress in 2005, federal enforcement was delayed due to state compliance issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The REAL ID Act requires individuals to present federally approved identification for domestic air travel and to access certain federal facilities, enhancing national security.
- A gold star will be displayed at the top right corner of your License or ID. If you already have a star, you are already Real ID compliant.
- If you have a valid, unexpired passport, passport card, or another form of federal ID accepted by the TSA, you may use that instead of a REAL ID for domestic flights.
- A REAL ID is not required to drive in Florida. If your driver license is not REAL ID compliant, you can still legally operate a motor vehicle as long as your license is valid and not suspended.
