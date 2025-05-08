The REAL ID Deadline Has Passed. Here Is What You Need To Know.

Yesterday, May 7, was the federal enforcement date deadline for Americans to have a REAL ID.

The REAL ID Act became effective nationwide on May 11, 2008. Florida began issuing REAL ID compliant credentials after January 1, 2010. The new credentials have a star in the upper right corner of the card of a Florida driver’s license.

REAL ID implemented as nationwide effort to improve the integrity and security of state-issued driver licenses and ID cards, which in turn was designed to help fight terrorism and reduce identity fraud.

Most Escambia County residents — about 99% — currently a REAL ID, according to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford:

Here are some quick REAL ID facts from Lunsford: