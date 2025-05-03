Tate FFA Alumni Rodeo Continues Tonight

There’s one more chance to see real rodeo action this weekend.

The second night of the 34th Annual Tate FFA Alumni Foundation Rodeo will be Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Escambia County Equestrian Center on Mobile Highway. The arena is covered, and the rodeo will take place rain or shine.

Tickets can now be purchased on GoFan. General admission tickets are $15 at the tate, $5 for children. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.