Spring Football Jamboree Tonight At Tate (And A Sneak Peek At Special Concession Menu)

May 16, 2025

The Escambia County Spring Jamboree will be held Friday night at Tate High School.

Games will begin at 5:30 p.m. as follows:

Game 1- Tate vs Pensacola
Game 2- Pensacola vs Pine Forest
Game 3- Pine Forest vs Escambia
Game 4- Escambia vs Catholic
Game 5- Tate vs Catholic

Each game is one quarter in length, and each game will be held upon completion of the previous game.

Parking is $2 for the event, and tickets are available on GoFan.

CONCESSIONS

Combos (includes a chip and drink)

  • Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Combo – $12
  • Hamburger or Cheeseburger Combo – $10

A La Carte

  • Chick-Fil-A Sandwich – $8
  • Hamburger or Cheeseburger – $6
  • Nachos – $5
    • with jalapeño – $6
  • Drink (soda cans) – $2
  • Chips – $2
  • Candy – $2
  • Water – $1

