Spring Football Jamboree Tonight At Tate (And A Sneak Peek At Special Concession Menu)

The Escambia County Spring Jamboree will be held Friday night at Tate High School.

Games will begin at 5:30 p.m. as follows:

Game 1- Tate vs Pensacola

Game 2- Pensacola vs Pine Forest

Game 3- Pine Forest vs Escambia

Game 4- Escambia vs Catholic

Game 5- Tate vs Catholic

Each game is one quarter in length, and each game will be held upon completion of the previous game.

Parking is $2 for the event, and tickets are available on GoFan.

CONCESSIONS

Combos (includes a chip and drink)

Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Combo – $12

Hamburger or Cheeseburger Combo – $10

A La Carte