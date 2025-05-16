Spring Football Jamboree Tonight At Tate (And A Sneak Peek At Special Concession Menu)
May 16, 2025
The Escambia County Spring Jamboree will be held Friday night at Tate High School.
Games will begin at 5:30 p.m. as follows:
Game 1- Tate vs Pensacola
Game 2- Pensacola vs Pine Forest
Game 3- Pine Forest vs Escambia
Game 4- Escambia vs Catholic
Game 5- Tate vs Catholic
Each game is one quarter in length, and each game will be held upon completion of the previous game.
Parking is $2 for the event, and tickets are available on GoFan.
CONCESSIONS
Combos (includes a chip and drink)
- Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Combo – $12
- Hamburger or Cheeseburger Combo – $10
A La Carte
- Chick-Fil-A Sandwich – $8
- Hamburger or Cheeseburger – $6
- Nachos – $5
- with jalapeño – $6
- Drink (soda cans) – $2
- Chips – $2
- Candy – $2
- Water – $1
Comments