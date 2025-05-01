Softball Showdown: Jay To Host Northview Tonight For Rural District 1 Title

May 1, 2025

The Jay Royals will host the Northview Chiefs this evening for the Rural District 1 championship tonight in Jay.

Entering the championship, Jay boasts a 20-2 overall record, with a 2-1 mark in district play. Northview has an 18-6 overall record, 3-1 in district games. Both are coming off strong wins in the district semifinals on Tuesday when Jay beat Baker 16-1, and Northview defeated Paxon 8-3.

The teams split their regular season meetings. On April 3, Northview defeated then undefeated Jay 9-5, while Jay returned the favor on April 15 with a 5-3 victory.

The district championship game was originally set to be played in Laurel Hill, but has been moved to Jay with first pitch at 6 p.m.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated the Jay Royals 9-5 on April 3 in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 