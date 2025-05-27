She Said Yes! — Blue Wahoos Proposal A Home Run

It was an out of the park home run Saturday night at the Wahoos game.

U.S. Marine Zach proposed to his girlfriend Natalie moments before the two launched the post-game fireworks show The marriage proposal was a choreographed effort between the Blue Wahoos and Zach.

Zach ricked his fiancé into believing they were chosen to start the fireworks launched. Before the countdown began, he then dropped to one knee and proposed. She said yes, as the two hugged and she was stunned with emotion as the crowd cheered. Then the fireworks began.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.