Sawmill Day Festival And Car Show Is Saturday In Century

The Alger Sullivan Historical Society is set to host its 35th Anniversary Sawmill Festival on Saturday, promising a full day of fun, community, and nostalgia in Century’s Historic District.

Running from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the festival will feature a classic car and bike show, with awards presented at 3:00 p.m. Attendees can look forward to live entertainment, including performances by the Southern Revival Band and Nashville recording artist Ricky Crook.

Beyond the music, visitors can enjoy local food, crafts, and a variety of vendors. There will also be contests, raffles, museum tours, and exhibits that highlight the rich history of the area.

Vendor spaces are available for $20. Those interested can contact Christina at (850) 377-6752. Vehicle enthusiasts can register bikes for $15 and classic cars for $25.

The free event will be held in the historic district at the corner of 4th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

For a photo gallery from the 2024 Sawmill Day, click here..

Pictured: Sawmill Day in 2024. NorthEscambia.comp photos, click to enlarge.