Santa Rosa Woman Wins $1 Million In Lottery Scratch-off Game

A Santa Rosa County woman has claimed a $1 million scratch-off lottery prize.

Pamela Mashburn, 66, of Milton, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash game at FLorida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. he chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Mashburn purchased her winning ticket from Circle K, located at 5819 Dogwood Drive in Milton. The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $50 500X the Cash game features a top prize of $25 million.