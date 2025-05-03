Rep. Michele Salzman Collecting Hygiene Supplies For Elementary Students

State Rep. Michelle Salzman, in partnership with the Krewe of Priscus, is accepting donations for an upcoming Summer Hygiene & Activity Giveaway for the students of Lincoln Park Elementary School.

This community initiative will benefit all 300 students enrolled at Lincoln Park by providing gift bags filled with essential hygiene items, snacks, and fun activities to help kick off a healthy and happy summer.

The following items are being collected:

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Soap and body wash

Shampoo and conditioner

Feminine hygiene products

Hairbrushes and combs

Hand sanitizer

Shelf-stable snacks (granola bars, crackers, etc.)

Coloring books and crayons

Deck of cars, deflated beach balls

Other small kids’ activities

Donations will be accepted through May 12 at Salzman’s district office at 3212 South Highway 95A. To coordinate a drop-off, call (850) 207-5024 to coordinate with volunteers.