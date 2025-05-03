Rep. Michele Salzman Collecting Hygiene Supplies For Elementary Students

May 3, 2025

State Rep. Michelle Salzman, in partnership with the Krewe of Priscus, is accepting donations for an upcoming Summer Hygiene & Activity Giveaway for the students of Lincoln Park Elementary School.

This community initiative will benefit all 300 students enrolled at Lincoln Park by providing gift bags filled with essential hygiene items, snacks, and fun activities to help kick off a healthy and happy summer.

The following items are being collected:

  • Toothbrushes and toothpaste
  • Soap and body wash
  • Shampoo and conditioner
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Hairbrushes and combs
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Shelf-stable snacks (granola bars, crackers, etc.)
  • Coloring books and crayons
  • Deck of cars, deflated beach balls
  • Other small kids’ activities

Donations will be accepted through May 12 at Salzman’s district office at 3212 South Highway 95A. To coordinate a drop-off, call (850) 207-5024 to coordinate with volunteers.

