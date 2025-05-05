Regional Softball Play Begins This Week For Northview, Jay, Tate, West Florida

The Tate Lady Aggies have earned an at-large bid on the road in the Region 1-6A tournament this week, while Northview and Jay will begin regional play in a bracket that could see the teams meeting each other again next week.

Region 1-6A

Regional Quarterfinals – May 8

No 7. Tate at No. 2. Horizon (Winter Garden)

No. 8 Fletcher @ No 1. Pace

No. 4 Oakloaf @ No. 5 Bartram Trail

No. 6 South Lake @ No. 3 Navarre

A more detailed backet is in the first image below.

Rural Division

Regional Semifinals

No. 4 Chipley @ No. 1 Jay (currently scheduled for Thursday, May

No. 3 Holmes County @ N0. 2 Northview (7 p.m. Tuesday, May 6*)

* The Holmes County at Northview game was rescheduled to Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. due to forecasted rain.

If both win, there would be rematch with Northview and Jay in regional finals on May 13.

Other Local Teams

Region 1-5A (May

No. 8 Gulf Breeze @ No. 1 Niceville

Region 1-4A (May 7)

No. 3 Columbia @ No. 6 Escambia

Region 1-3A (May 7)

No. 5 Yulee @ No. 4 West Florida

NorthEscambia.com file photos.