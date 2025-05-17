Ransom Middle’s Cindy Speed Named Middle School Math Teacher Of Year

May 17, 2025

Ransom Middle School math teacher Cindy Speed as been named the Escambia County Middle School Math Teacher of the Year by the Escambia County Council of Teachers of Mathematics (ECCTM).

About Speed, ECCTM said, “Cindy’s leadership as Math Department Chair and Mentor Teacher demonstrates her commitment to fostering a strong mathematics culture. Her participation in district initiatives, such as the Instructional Materials Adoption Committee, and her leadership in the District’s FPL Lesson Study highlight her commitment to professional growth and contributing to the wider educational community. ECCTM recognizes Cindy’s focus on thorough content knowledge, student engagement, promoting mathematical discourse, and utilizing data to inform her teaching. Her innovative use of technology to further engage and instruct her students exemplifies her creativity.”

