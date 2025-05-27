Power Glitch Leads To Smoke And Evacuation of Century Grocery Store

May 27, 2025

Smoke forced the evacuation of the Food Giant in Century Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded after the store reported smoke and flickering lights about 11:19 a.m. Upon arrival, crews encountered moderate smoke throughout the store. Investigations revealed that one phase of the store’s three-phase electrical power, supplied by Florida Power & Light, had failed, leading to the smoking of electrical equipment.

They determined that a failure in one phase of the store’s three-phase power from Florida Power & Light caused electrical equipment to smoke. No injuries or fire damage were reported.

There were no injuries and no fire damage reported.

Initially unites were dispatched from the Century, McDavid, Walnut Hill and Molino stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, along with thee Flomaton Fire Department and Atmore Fire Department. However, many of these units were ultimately canceled before reaching the scene.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

