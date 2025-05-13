Parent Awareness Night At Bratt Elementary To Address Online Predators, Social Media, Vaping, And More

Bratt Elementary School will host a Parent Awareness Night on Thursday, May 15.

The informational session is designed to educate parents and guardians about critical dangers currently facing children.

The event will cover a range of vital topics, including the risks posed by online predators, the potential harms associated with social media use, the realities of human trafficking, and the growing vaping epidemic among young people.

A question-and-answer session will feature guest speakers from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and CDAC Behavioral Healthcare, providing attendees with an opportunity to ask questions and gain expert insights on these challenging issues.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the school, 5721 North Highway 99 in Bratt.