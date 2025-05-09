One Charged As ECSO Closes Cantonment Drug House

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says they have closed a Cantonment drug house.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Cayden Way, in the Graystone subdivision just east of Nowak Road. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs and firearms.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducting the search located approximately 64 grams of cocaine, over 800 grams of marijuana, and 34 grams of an substance identified as spice. In addition to the narcotics, two firearms and other drug paraphernalia were recovered. Over $500 in cash was also found at the location.

Following the search, Bruce Lamar Gibbs, 46, was charged with trafficking in cocaine; possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver; possession of synthetic cannabinoids; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.