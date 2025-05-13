Older ECSO Law Enforcement Memorial Relocated To Molino

An older Escambia County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement memorial has been moved to Molino.

The stucco memorial, dedicated to the fallen men and women of the ECSO, is located next the Sheriff’s Office Molino substation is open to the public.

It was relocated to Molino from the front of the ECSO main office on Leonard Street to make room for new memorial plaza.

The ECSO will hold their annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the new memorial site on the front lawn of the ECSO main office at 1700 West Leonard Street. The public is invited to attend.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.