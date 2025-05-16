Northview’s New Coach Is Ready As The Chiefs Face Vernon In Scrimmage Tonight

The Northview Chiefs will hit the road for a spring scrimmage tonight at Vernon.

For new Northview head coach Doug Vickery, it will be a first look at the Chiefs in action since he took over the program a few weeks ago. After 19 years at Flomaton, Vickery crossed the state line after Wes Summerford took the head coaching job at West Florida High School.

For more photos, click here.

“I’ve been getting to know the kids,” Vickery said following a practice this week. “Relationships are the most important things, so I’ve tried to emphasize that with the guys. The group that we’ve got out here is very bought-in.”

“There are some experienced football players that that they’ve already played a lot of football, and so they know a lot about football, so that transition from just knowing the game has been a little bit smoother than I thought.

“The kids work hard and have great attitudes, so that part’s been really simple,” he said. “The biggest thing for me is being somewhere for 20 years and making that change. It’s kind of like having it on cruise control, and now I’ve got to do some different things, but it’s a great situation.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Vernon. Admission is $8 at the gate or Gofman.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs run drills this week in preparation to face Vernon Friday night in a spring scrimmage game. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.