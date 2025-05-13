Northview To Battle Jay Tonight For Regional Softball Crown

The Northview Lady Chiefs and the Jay Royals will battle it out tonight for the FHSAA Rural Division regional championship at Jay.

Northview is pulling into town riding high on a five-game win streak — including a 9-1 Rural District 1 championship win over Jay on May 1 and a dramatic walk-off regional semifinal shutout last week over Holmes County. In fact, Northview’s only loss in the past 10 games was to Jay way back on April 15.

In last week’s big win over Holmes County, Mikayla McAnally pitched a complete game with over a dozen strikeouts while allowing just one hit. She’s now averaging 5.1 strikeouts each game.

Layna Lowry pitched a full seven innings in the Royal’s last outing, a 9-1 regional semifinal win over Chipley.

District champ Northview is 20-6, while Jay is 21-3. Northview has a team batting average of .340, and Jay is close behind at .335.

In three previous meetings this year, Northview won twice over Jay, but Jay has outscored Northview 17-15.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. in Jay. Tickets are available on GoFan, or $9 cash at the gate.

We’ll have photos and coverage on Wednesday morning on NorthEscambia.com.

Pictured: The Northview Lady Chiefs claimed the district title with a 9-1 defeat of Jay on May 1 in Jay. NorthEscambia.com