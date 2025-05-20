Northview Softball’s State Final Four Game Is Today; Here’s How To Watch Live

Today, the Northview Lady Chiefs will open play in the Rural FHSAA Softball Final Four near Orlando.

No. 2 Northview (21-6) will take on No. 3 Branford (21-6).

First pitch Tuesday is at noon EDT (11 a.m. in North Escambia) at Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood, just outside Orlando. Fans can watch the game live on the NFHS Network. Fans can watch live video on the NFHS Network for a $13.99 monthly pass (which can be canceled at any time). NorthEscambia.com will have periodic updates on our Facebook page during the game; be sure to like our page for updates.

