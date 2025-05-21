Northview Lady Chiefs To Play For State Championship This Afternoon

The Northview Lady Chiefs will play for the for the Rural FHSAA Softball state championship this afternoon near Orlando.

Northview dominated Branford 14-6 in Final Four action Tuesday afternoon near Orlando. It was the first-ever trip to state for a Northview softball team.

The Branford Buccaneers jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first, but the Lady Chiefs answered with five in the bottom of the second and never looked back.

Northview’s five runs in the bottom of the second inning came on three hits — Addysen Bolen walked to score one run, Aubrey Hadley had a two-run single, and the Chiefs scored two runs on an error.

Northview took the lead in the bottom of the third when Daviona Randolph homered to left field, Riley Brooks singled down the left field line, and Kylee Langham drew a walk. Northview added six runs on five hits in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Sophomore Mikayla McAnally earned the win, allowing 11 hits and six runs in six innings, striking out six and walking one. Senior Jamison Gilman stepped into the circle for the final inning, giving up no hits while striking out two and walking none.

Mikayla McAnally and Avery Stuckey each had three hits for the Lady Chiefs. Shortstop Riley Brooks had three RBIs.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Northview will face Trenton at 1:30 EDT (12:30 locally in North Escambia) for the championship. Coincidently, Northview only state championship was in 2012 when the Chiefs football team beat Trenton.

The Lady Chiefs head into the state championship at 22-6, while the Trenton Tigers are 18-6. Twice this season, Trenton lost to Branford, the team Northview beat Tuesday, by scores of 9-6 and 6-5.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE GAME

Fans can watch live video on the NFHS Network for a $13.99 monthly pass (which can be canceled at any time). NorthEscambia.com will have periodic updates on our Facebook page during the game; be sure to like our page for updates.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.