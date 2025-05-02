Northview Lady Chiefs Beat Jay To Claim Rural District 1 Championship (With Gallery)

It’s been a long time coming.

The Northview Lady Chiefs beat the Jay Royals 9-1 on Thursday night to win the Rural District 1 championship — the Lady Chiefs first district championship since 2019.

The Chiefs blasted ahead in the top of the second inning with a two-run home run from Bailey Burkette, and RBI single from Jamison Gilman and a two-run single from Addysen Bolen.

Sophomore Mikayla McAnally pitched a complete game for Northview, striking out 17 while allowing one earned run on three hits.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Gilman, Burkette and Kylee Langham each went 2-4 while Riley Brooks went 2-3.

“I have a very young team. We have one senior and one junior, the rest ninth and tenth graders,” head coach Amy Holland said. “We have a strong team still. They’ve worked so hard, and this means a lot to them. And they told us from the beginning, they’re going to get it done, and they’ve worked really hard and here we are 9-1. That’s a great win tonight over the first-place team in our area.”

Holland said McAnally, who had three of her 17 strikeouts in the last inning, didn’t play like a sophomore.

“She’s a very hard worker,” she said, “just seeing her from last year to this year. Wow. We threw Jamison (as pitcher) on the Paxton game. Of course, you’ve got to win that game to get to this game. And so, I asked Mikayla, I said, ‘Mikayla, can you do it?’ And she said, ‘I can do it, coach.’ And before she came out there before the game, she said, ‘I’ve got this.’ So, hats off to her for a great job.”

Holland said she’s looking forward to bringing a regional playoff game to Bratt. Northview will likely face Chipley next Thursday night.

“It’s going to be great to be able just to play that first playoff game back a Northview and have all of our fans there and not have to travel so far down. It’s a great opportunity for our community.”

“It took four years to get here, and we finally did it,” Gilman, Northview’s only senior, said after the game. “It’s definitely a good feeling to be on top 9-1 too. That’s a big deal to win by that much in a championship.”

“We are ready. This is the start of our season where we keep going. We are going to state. We’ve got it this year,” McAnally said.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.