Northview High NJROTC Holds Unit Change Of Command Ceremony

The Northview High School NJROTC held a Unit Change of Command ceremony on Monday.

The unit recognized Cadet Damon McDuffie (Command Master Chief), Cadet Talaysha Curry (Unit Executive Officer) and Cadet Will Nowlin (Unit Commanding Officer).

Cadet Kate Stinson was recognized as outgoing Unit Commanding Officer.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

+