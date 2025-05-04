Nina K. Lindsey

Nina K. Lindsey, 65 of Atmore, AL. passed away on May 2, 2025, in Mobile, AL.

She was born on February 26, 1960, in Atmore, AL, to the late Willard Calvin and Eleanor Ernestine Davis. She graduated from Escambia County High School and received her associates degree from Faulkner State Community College. She was a member of Atmore First Assembly of God. Her parents preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Ben Lindsey, Jr., and one son, Ben (Charlene) Lindsey, III. She is also survived by one brother, Don (Sara) Davis of Atmore, AL, and two sisters, Anita Hughes of Atmore, AL, and Judy (Randy) Baker of Oak Grove, FL. Additionally, she leaves behind three grandchildren: Ben Lindsey, IV; Braxton Lindsey; and Bryleigh Lindsey, along with her extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 11 AM at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Arnold Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow in Serenity Gardens Cemetery in Atmore, AL.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 6, 2025 from 10 AM until service time at 11 AM at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Honor of Mrs. Lindsey to the American Diabetes Association.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.