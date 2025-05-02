Multiple Rounds Of Strong Storms Possible Through Saturday Evening

Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms are possible beginning after midnight tonight and lasting through the day on Saturday. The main hazards will be damaging winds and large hail up to golf ball-sized (1.75 inches).

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: A chance of showers before 10pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and 4am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Patchy fog before 10am. High near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.