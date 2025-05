Motorcyclist Critically Injured After Striking Speed Bump in Cantonment

A man was thrown off his motorcycle and critically injured when he struck a speed bump too fast in Cantonment.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Tate Road off Kingsfield Road.

The man, reportedly in his 60s, was transported to an area hospital as a trauma alert.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.