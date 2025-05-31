Molino Man Charged With Trafficking Meth After Traffic Stop

A Molino man was arrested this week after a traffic stop escalated into a drug trafficking investigation.

Jeffery Gene Brown, 44, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine. He was later released from jail on a $30,000 bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Brown’s vehicle was observed traveling northbound on Pensacola Boulevard with inoperable tag lights. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of a Circle K at the corner of Pensacola Boulevard and Broad Street.

During the stop, a clear plastic baggie, consistent with narcotics transportation, was observed protruding from underneath the armrest, according to an arrest report. Brown was asked to exit the vehicle, and a probable cause search was conducted.

Deputies said the baggie was found to contain a white crystalline substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Behind the driver’s seat where Brown had been sitting, deputies reported finding a black bag containing a large quantity of methamphetamine, a plastic bag containing large “shards” of meth and a large digital scale. They also located a “multicolored smoking device” a box of clear sandwich gags and a pair of brass knuckles, the arrest report states.