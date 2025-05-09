Man Charged With DUI Manslaughter After Fatal Escambia County Crash

May 9, 2025

An Orange Beach man has been charged with DUI manslaughter after a fatal crash early Friday morning in Escambia County.

Wyatt Cole Watson was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Watson was traveling east on Highway 98 around 1:35 a.m. when he failed to maintain his lane and traveled the wrong way into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced deceased.

Watson was airlifted to a local hospital and later booked into the Escambia County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 