Local Student Teams Place In Escambia County Battle Of The Books
May 8, 2025
Escambia County Public Schools hosted the annual Battle of the Books competition recently.
A total of 77 teams comprised of 341 students competed against each other to see who had the most knowledge of this year’s Battle of the Books titles. Participating students read up to 15 titles from this year’s Sunshine State Young Readers and Florida Teens Read book lists. Teams met before, after, and during school with their coaches to develop their problem solving and collaboration skills, and to discuss the books’ themes, characters, settings, and main events.
For more photos from North Escambia area teams, click here.
The competition included four rounds of fifteen questions each, culminating with a final Lightning Round as a tiebreaker.
Winners were:
3rd Grade
1st Place – 3rd Grade Ultimate Readers, Hellen Caro Elementary
Coaches: Daniela Reid, Keri Peel, Danielle Tomlin
Team Members: Ashton Adams, Dahlia Noell, Silas Tomlin, Ryatt Mays, Kelsey Mysak
2nd Place – Suter Rockin’ Readers, A.K. Suter Elementary
Coach: Paula Stillman
Team Members: Ellie Mahne, Alex Rainey, Robert Leahy II, Reese Schweigert
3rd Place – Pleasant Grove Readers, Pleasant Grove Elementary
Coach: Aaron Foote
Team Members: Oliver Shedd, Ari Holmes, Yessiell Perez, River Giuffria, Silas Davis
4th Grade
1st Place – N.B. Cook 4th Grade, N.B. Cook Elementary
Coaches: Dawn Jackson, Nicki Smith
Team Members: Ava Wall, Piper Bennett, Landree Williams, Zoey Williams, Theodore Shehadi
2nd Place – 4th Suter Dolphins, A.K. Suter Elementary
Coach: Paula Stillman
Team Members: James Thompson, Emma Emmert, Kylie Gambill, Yared Ash, Jack McWilliams
3rd Place – Lipscomb Word Wizards – 4th Grade, Lipscomb Elementary
Coach: Jamie King
Team Members: Aria Whitfield, Syrena Solis, Katie Nguyen, Jacey Cohenour, Taylor-Lynn Mortellaro
5th Grade
1st Place – 5 Guys in Ties, Ferry Pass Elementary
Coaches: Laura Hobbs, Madison Watson
Team Members: Ariel Vincent, Fabiola Vallecillo-Medina, Stella Kroeger, Harper Miller, Lillian Coates
2nd Place – N.B. Cook Stars 4/5, N.B. Cook Elementary
Coaches: Dawn Jackson, Nicki Smith
Team Members: Erin Larsen, Lucas Senkbeil, Emmi Olson, Weston Berry
3rd Place – Pleasant Grove Roadrunners, Pleasant Grove Elementary
Coach: Aaron Foote
Team Members: Luke Lalane, Roman Harris, Violet Diehl, Zylah McComb
Middle School
1st Place – Brown-Barge Team 2, Brown-Barge Middle School
Coach: Kristy Imhof
Team Members: Alex Robertson, Aden Khan, Cameron Powell, Lucas Ramos
2nd Place – Brown-Barge Team 3, Brown-Barge Middle School
Coach: Kristy Imhof
Team Members: Carter Murray, Luke Poole, Eldon Dionne
3rd Place – Ernest Ward Eagles, Ernest Ward Middle School
Coach: Sherri Stallworth
Team Member: Jaelyn Connors
High School
1st Place – Tate High School
Coach: Maryjane Gardner
Team Members: Lily McArthur, Reagan Hatcher, Emma Nigam, Lily Laughlin, Abby Lynch
2nd Place – The Bookies, Pensacola High School
Coach: Heather Horn
Team Members: Aiden Martin, Jaeda-Kai Eiwuley, Kaiya Arrants
Pictured: Battle of the Books teams from Tate High School (top), Lipscomb Elementary School (first below), and Ernest Ward Middle School (second below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
