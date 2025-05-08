Local Student Teams Place In Escambia County Battle Of The Books

Escambia County Public Schools hosted the annual Battle of the Books competition recently.

A total of 77 teams comprised of 341 students competed against each other to see who had the most knowledge of this year’s Battle of the Books titles. Participating students read up to 15 titles from this year’s Sunshine State Young Readers and Florida Teens Read book lists. Teams met before, after, and during school with their coaches to develop their problem solving and collaboration skills, and to discuss the books’ themes, characters, settings, and main events.

The competition included four rounds of fifteen questions each, culminating with a final Lightning Round as a tiebreaker.

Winners were:

3rd Grade

1st Place – 3rd Grade Ultimate Readers, Hellen Caro Elementary

Coaches: Daniela Reid, Keri Peel, Danielle Tomlin

Team Members: Ashton Adams, Dahlia Noell, Silas Tomlin, Ryatt Mays, Kelsey Mysak

2nd Place – Suter Rockin’ Readers, A.K. Suter Elementary

Coach: Paula Stillman

Team Members: Ellie Mahne, Alex Rainey, Robert Leahy II, Reese Schweigert

3rd Place – Pleasant Grove Readers, Pleasant Grove Elementary

Coach: Aaron Foote

Team Members: Oliver Shedd, Ari Holmes, Yessiell Perez, River Giuffria, Silas Davis

4th Grade

1st Place – N.B. Cook 4th Grade, N.B. Cook Elementary

Coaches: Dawn Jackson, Nicki Smith

Team Members: Ava Wall, Piper Bennett, Landree Williams, Zoey Williams, Theodore Shehadi

2nd Place – 4th Suter Dolphins, A.K. Suter Elementary

Coach: Paula Stillman

Team Members: James Thompson, Emma Emmert, Kylie Gambill, Yared Ash, Jack McWilliams

3rd Place – Lipscomb Word Wizards – 4th Grade, Lipscomb Elementary

Coach: Jamie King

Team Members: Aria Whitfield, Syrena Solis, Katie Nguyen, Jacey Cohenour, Taylor-Lynn Mortellaro

5th Grade

1st Place – 5 Guys in Ties, Ferry Pass Elementary

Coaches: Laura Hobbs, Madison Watson

Team Members: Ariel Vincent, Fabiola Vallecillo-Medina, Stella Kroeger, Harper Miller, Lillian Coates

2nd Place – N.B. Cook Stars 4/5, N.B. Cook Elementary

Coaches: Dawn Jackson, Nicki Smith

Team Members: Erin Larsen, Lucas Senkbeil, Emmi Olson, Weston Berry

3rd Place – Pleasant Grove Roadrunners, Pleasant Grove Elementary

Coach: Aaron Foote

Team Members: Luke Lalane, Roman Harris, Violet Diehl, Zylah McComb

Middle School

1st Place – Brown-Barge Team 2, Brown-Barge Middle School

Coach: Kristy Imhof

Team Members: Alex Robertson, Aden Khan, Cameron Powell, Lucas Ramos

2nd Place – Brown-Barge Team 3, Brown-Barge Middle School

Coach: Kristy Imhof

Team Members: Carter Murray, Luke Poole, Eldon Dionne

3rd Place – Ernest Ward Eagles, Ernest Ward Middle School

Coach: Sherri Stallworth

Team Member: Jaelyn Connors

High School

1st Place – Tate High School

Coach: Maryjane Gardner

Team Members: Lily McArthur, Reagan Hatcher, Emma Nigam, Lily Laughlin, Abby Lynch

2nd Place – The Bookies, Pensacola High School

Coach: Heather Horn

Team Members: Aiden Martin, Jaeda-Kai Eiwuley, Kaiya Arrants

Pictured: Battle of the Books teams from Tate High School (top), Lipscomb Elementary School (first below), and Ernest Ward Middle School (second below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.