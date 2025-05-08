Local Student Teams Place In Escambia County Battle Of The Books

May 8, 2025

Escambia County Public Schools hosted the annual Battle of the Books competition recently.

A total of 77 teams comprised of 341 students competed against each other to see who had the most knowledge of this year’s Battle of the Books titles. Participating students read up to 15 titles from this year’s Sunshine State Young Readers and Florida Teens Read book lists. Teams met before, after, and during school with their coaches to develop their problem solving and collaboration skills, and to discuss the books’ themes, characters, settings, and main events.

The competition included four rounds of fifteen questions each, culminating with a final Lightning Round as a tiebreaker.

Winners were:

3rd Grade

1st Place3rd Grade Ultimate Readers, Hellen Caro Elementary
Coaches: Daniela Reid, Keri Peel, Danielle Tomlin
Team Members: Ashton Adams, Dahlia Noell, Silas Tomlin, Ryatt Mays, Kelsey Mysak

2nd PlaceSuter Rockin’ Readers, A.K. Suter Elementary
Coach: Paula Stillman
Team Members: Ellie Mahne, Alex Rainey, Robert Leahy II, Reese Schweigert

3rd PlacePleasant Grove Readers, Pleasant Grove Elementary
Coach: Aaron Foote
Team Members: Oliver Shedd, Ari Holmes, Yessiell Perez, River Giuffria, Silas Davis

4th Grade

1st PlaceN.B. Cook 4th Grade, N.B. Cook Elementary
Coaches: Dawn Jackson, Nicki Smith
Team Members: Ava Wall, Piper Bennett, Landree Williams, Zoey Williams, Theodore Shehadi

2nd Place4th Suter Dolphins, A.K. Suter Elementary
Coach: Paula Stillman
Team Members: James Thompson, Emma Emmert, Kylie Gambill, Yared Ash, Jack McWilliams

3rd PlaceLipscomb Word Wizards – 4th Grade, Lipscomb Elementary
Coach: Jamie King
Team Members: Aria Whitfield, Syrena Solis, Katie Nguyen, Jacey Cohenour, Taylor-Lynn Mortellaro

5th Grade

1st Place5 Guys in Ties, Ferry Pass Elementary
Coaches: Laura Hobbs, Madison Watson
Team Members: Ariel Vincent, Fabiola Vallecillo-Medina, Stella Kroeger, Harper Miller, Lillian Coates

2nd PlaceN.B. Cook Stars 4/5, N.B. Cook Elementary
Coaches: Dawn Jackson, Nicki Smith
Team Members: Erin Larsen, Lucas Senkbeil, Emmi Olson, Weston Berry

3rd PlacePleasant Grove Roadrunners, Pleasant Grove Elementary
Coach: Aaron Foote
Team Members: Luke Lalane, Roman Harris, Violet Diehl, Zylah McComb

Middle School

1st PlaceBrown-Barge Team 2, Brown-Barge Middle School
Coach: Kristy Imhof
Team Members: Alex Robertson, Aden Khan, Cameron Powell, Lucas Ramos

2nd PlaceBrown-Barge Team 3, Brown-Barge Middle School
Coach: Kristy Imhof
Team Members: Carter Murray, Luke Poole, Eldon Dionne

3rd PlaceErnest Ward Eagles, Ernest Ward Middle School
Coach: Sherri Stallworth
Team Member: Jaelyn Connors

High School

1st PlaceTate High School
Coach: Maryjane Gardner
Team Members: Lily McArthur, Reagan Hatcher, Emma Nigam, Lily Laughlin, Abby Lynch

2nd PlaceThe Bookies, Pensacola High School
Coach: Heather Horn
Team Members: Aiden Martin, Jaeda-Kai Eiwuley, Kaiya Arrants

Pictured: Battle of the Books teams from Tate High School (top), Lipscomb Elementary School (first below), and Ernest Ward Middle School (second below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Have a comment on this story?

