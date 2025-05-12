Lane Closures Through Thursday On Highway 97 Northbound Near Pilgrim Trail

Motorists traveling on Highway 97 near Pilgrim Trail can expect intermittent delays this week due to scheduled tree trimming operations, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT has announced that northbound lanes of Highway 97 will experience temporary closures between Monday, May 12, and Thursday, May 15 in the area of Pilgrim Trail, about five miles north of the Highway 97 and Highway 29 intersection. The lane closures will take place daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone and to anticipate potential delays. It is recommended to allow extra travel time or seek alternative routes if possible during the specified hours.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.