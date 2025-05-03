Lady Aggies Present Over $28K In Donations From Strike Out Cancer Game

The Tate Lady Aggies softball team on Friday presented $28,989 in proceeds from this year’s Strike Out Cancer game to three charities.

The funds were divided equally, with checks of $9,663 each presented to:

Keeping Abreast, which works to fight breast cancer

The Baptist Foundation for their mammogram fund

Rally Foundation, which fights childhood cancer

Since its inception, Tate Aggie softball’s annual Strike Out Cancer Game is approaching a quarter million dollars raised in the fight against cancer. The grand total stands at about $246,000.

“Personally, I believe it’s our obligation. Ours, not just to help one, but all. Not just breast cancer, ovarian cancer. There’re many different types. It’s our obligation,” Tate coach Melinda Wyatt said. “Because cancer is going to find us, whether it’s a friend, neighbor, family member or coworker. Don’t think it’s not going to affect you, because it will.”

Everything about the game is donated to cancer research. Admission is by donations. There are raffles, concession sales and auctions. During the April 4 game, a chocolate cake topped $200, and a one-of-kind handmade blanket made from 15 years of Aggie Classic t-shirts went for over $1,000. The Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies working the game donate their time. The umpires not only donate their time — they also bring thousands of dollars in donations.

For several years, the West Florida Jaguars have been the opposing team. But they are always on the same team in the fight against cancer, and Tate is quick to acknowledge that they have been a crucial part of the Aggies’ efforts. This year, the Lady Jags arrived with a check for $8,400.

The Lady Aggies enjoyed a 5-4 walk-off home run win.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com and NorthEscambi.com photos, click to enlarge.