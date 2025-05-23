Juvenile, 15, Charged With Cantonment Burglaries

May 23, 2025

A 15-year-old was charged with breaking into multiple vehicles and one residence on Southern Oaks Drive in Cantonment on Thursday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of two males who were attempting to burglarize several unlocked vehicles in the area. An ECSO sergeant identified the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled but crashed into a nearby tree. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot, leaving behind a handgun with the serial number removed.

Deputies circulated the area and ultimately located the 15-year-old. He was charged with six vehicle burglaries and one residential burglary. The investigation continues, and additional arrests are anticipated, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Written by William Reynolds 

 