James Arnold Peterson

James Arnold Peterson, 76, of Pensacola, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2025.

James is survived by his daughters, Melony and Tiffany Peterson; five grandsons, James (Kayla) Thornton, River Peterson, Levi Black, Nathaniel Black, and Oaklynn Black; four great-grandchildren, James Thornton, Kendra Thornton, Kimber D’Acquisto, and Kylie D’Acquisto.

His life was a testament of his unwavering faith, commitment to family and friends, and strength of character. These values will continue to inspire his loved ones for generations to come.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in recognition of his service as a proud Vietnam veteran.

His life will be celebrated at Faith Chapel North on Saturday, May 31, at 1:00 p.m.