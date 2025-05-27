High School Seniors Return To Walk Elementary Hallways

High school graduates across Escambia County returned to their former elementary schools last week for one final walk through the hallways, a big congratulations from the elementary students, and big hugs from their former teachers.

In North Escambia, elementary schools participating included, Jim Allen, Bratt, Byrneville, Lipscomb, and Molino Park. For more photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.