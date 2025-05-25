Here’s The Schedule And Video Links For This Week’s Escambia County Graduations
May 25, 2025
It’s graduation week for most Escambia County Schools at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Here is the schedule, and video links:
- May 27, 2025
- Tate High School – 9:00 a.m., Pensacola Bay Center, [Tate High School Video Link]
- EVA/Success Academy/George Stone/Acceleration Academy/Achieve Academy – 12:15 p.m., Pensacola Bay Center, [EVA/Success Academy/George Stone/Acceleration Academy/Achieve Academy Video Link]
- Washington High School – 2:30 p.m., Pensacola Bay Center, [Washington High School Video Link]
- Pensacola High School – 5:30 p.m., Pensacola Bay Center, [Pensacola High School Video Link]
- May 28, 2025
- Escambia High School – 9:00 a.m., Pensacola Bay Center, [Escambia High School Video Link]
- Northview High School – 12:15 p.m., Pensacola Bay Center, [Northview High School Video Link]
- Pine Forest High School – 2:30 p.m., Pensacola Bay Center, [Pine Forest High School Video Link]
- West Florida High School – 5:30 p.m., Pensacola Bay Center, [West Florida High School Video Link]
Pictured: Northview High School 2024 Class of 2024 graduation at the Pensacola Bay Center. NorthEscambia.com file photos.
