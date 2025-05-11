Give Blood On Monday In Byrneville

OneBlood is hosting a blood drive this Monday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Loft at Driskells in Byrneville.

All donors will receive several perks. These include a $20 eGift card redeemable at retailers like Walmart or Amazon, a stylish trucker hat, and a comprehensive wellness checkup. The checkup includes monitoring of blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and a cholesterol screening.

Prospective donors can schedule their appointment online. An ID will be required at the time of donation.

The Loft at Driskells is located at the intersection of West Highway 4 and Byrneville Road.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.